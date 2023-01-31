TV listening Monday 30 January 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs
LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 30 January 2023? A new episode of the fiction Black Out – Suspended lives was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Boss incognito. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 Fourth Republic. On Channel 5 Big Brother Vip. On Italia 1 Fast and Furious 8. But who scored the most TV ratings Monday 30 January 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV listening Monday 30 January 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
#listening #Monday #January #Black #Suspended #lives #Big #Brother #Vip
Leave a Reply