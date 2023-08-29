TV listening Monday 28 August 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 28th August 2023? The young Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 3 Original Copy. On Network 4 The Rock. On Channel 5 Seriously. But who scored the highest TV ratings monday 28 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.