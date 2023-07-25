TV listening Monday 24 July 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 24th July 2023? The young Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 May Todd help us. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 White Zone. On Channel 5 Temptation Island. On Italia 1 The Hyenas present Inside. But who scored the highest TV ratings monday 24 July 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.