TV listening Monday 17 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, monday 17 April 2023? Inspector Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1 with the episode Gli arancini di Montalbano. On Rai 2 Neapolitan? E famme ‘na pizza, the show with Vincenzo Salemme. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 Fourth Republic. On Channel 5 The Island of the Famous. On Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the border. But who scored the highest TV ratings Monday 17th April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.