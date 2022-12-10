TV ratings on Friday 9 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 9 December 2022? The match valid for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Holland-Argentina was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 SWAT. On Rai 3 Who has seen me? On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Channel 5 Passport to freedom. On Italia 1 I present to you ours. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 9 December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.