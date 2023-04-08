TV ratings Friday 7 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, friday 7 April 2023? The rite of the Via Crucis from the Colosseum presided over by Pope Francis was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 NCIS On Rai 3 God willing. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Canale 5 Happy evening with Pio and Amedeo. On Italy 1 The marauders. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 7th April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.