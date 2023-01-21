TV ratings Friday 20 January 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 20 January 2023? The Voice Senior 2023 was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 NCIS. On Rai 3 Viareggio 1969. On Rete 4 Fourth grade. On Canale 5 Fosca Innocenti 2. On Italy 1 Mechanic: resurrection. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 20 January 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.