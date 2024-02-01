Narcissistic presenters, inappropriate behavior, intimidation. Hilversum is in turmoil due to the strong conclusions of the Van Rijn committee. Although many employees recognize themselves in the picture presented, there is also criticism. We call a number of figureheads, such as Omroep MAX director Jan Slagter. “All those stories that have been recorded have not been checked.”
David Bbraker, Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
20:59
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#leaders #respond #Van #Rijn #report #39In #year #Hilversum #home #crying39
Leave a Reply