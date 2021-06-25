Giangavino Sulas passed away at the age of 78, leaving an immense void in the world of journalism and crime news

A few hours ago the sad news of the disappearance of Giangavino Sulas. The well-known journalist, known for his experience of the crime news and for his 45 long years of career, is died at the age of 78.

Credit: Fourth Grade

Everyone got to know Giangavino Sulas in the Mediaset salons and in particular during the episodes of the television broadcast Fourth Degree, where he was often a guest.

The conductor of Rete 4, Gianluigi Nuzzi wanted to publish a moving post for greet the reporter:

Dear Giangavino you left on tiptoe, always according to your style as a kind man, a chronicler of other times, without ever giving up on expressing your ideas, sometimes in solitude. Our job also means irony, self-irony on the comedy of life and you are a master of it. And for this I don’t use the verb in the past tense because your lessons will always remain. Thank you.

Even the official page of the Fourth Degree wanted to publish one of the favorite photos di Giangavino and accompanied her with these words:

Credit: Fourth Grade

Our Sulas liked this photo. He was all there. The passion for comparison. The papers of a trial in your hands. The news first of all as an act of respect for its readers and for #Quartogrado viewers. He left on a Friday. We will miss him very much. Hello dear friend. Hello Giangavino

Who was Giangavino Sulas

Giangavino Sulas was the Top horn player of the weekly Today. Throughout his life he has dealt with crime news and in particular with the case of Yara Gambirasio. He was often a guest on broadcasts Fourth Grade, Afternoon 5, Lombardia Nera and Icemberg.

Credit: Fourth Grade

Born in 1943, he approached journalism in 1975. His pen, which boasts a 45-year long career.

Giangavino Sulas died at age 78 years old, leaving an immense emptiness in the hearts of his wife, his children Roberta and Marco and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.