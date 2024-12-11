A player from the second division handball team TV Großwallstadt is suspected of doping. The lawyer for the traditional Bavarian club confirmed this at the request of the German Press Agency, without mentioning the name of the player. The association did not want to comment and referred to its legal representation. The “Bild” newspaper and the “Main-Echo” had previously reported. “The Munich public prosecutor’s office is investigating a player from TV Großwallstadt GmbH on suspicion of violating the Antidopine Act and the Medicines Act,” said lawyer Steffen Salvenmoser, explaining that the investigation was not directed against the club, other teammates or other employees. “The TVG will support the investigation and hopes that the allegations will be resolved quickly,” it said. Upon request, the Munich public prosecutor’s office also confirmed “that search measures were carried out at the accused’s apartment yesterday based on a search warrant from the Munich district court.”