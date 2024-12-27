There are a few dry lines that officially announce the end of hopeful Nils Kretschmer from the second division handball team TV Großwallstadt: “Nils Kretschmer and TV Großwallstadt have agreed to end their cooperation with immediate effect.” The club’s announcement is also Not much to add, because there is no news regarding the status of the Munich public prosecutor’s office’s investigation. Kretschmer tested positive for doping on September 29th after the game against Ludwigshafen, which is why he was provisionally suspended by the Handball Bundesliga with immediate effect on December 11th due to suspected doping and the public prosecutor’s office is investigating the 31-year-old.

“TV Großwallstadt will continue not to comment on the ongoing investigation against its former captain,” explained managing director Stefan Wüst, who emphasized that “neither criminal nor sports law is being investigated against TV Großwallstadt, its players or other employees.” Rather, Wüst sees his club as the injured party, because Kretschmer is not only missing the captain, but also by far the best goalscorer and head of defense. The left back player was brought in from Dresden by ambitious league rivals HC Elbflorenz and was supposed to be a leading player on the former champion, cup winner and European Cup winner’s desired path back to the first league. Kretschmer was also supposed to instruct and lead the junior staff, but all of that was lost in an instant. Instead of looking upwards, Großwallstadt is in the middle of a relegation battle, with three points separating the traditional club from the first relegation spot.

The TVG is looking for a replacement for Kretschmer and wants to announce a result as soon as possible

If the doping suspicion is confirmed, Kretschmer faces a four-year ban, which could mean the end of his professional career. The 31-year-old also gained a lot of attention off the handball field; the former junior national player is known as a handball influencer and, with around 420,000 followers on Instagram, has more than the German Handball Association (350,000). Kretschmer knows how to showcase himself and his heavily tattooed and muscular body; he regularly posts videos in which he looks behind the scenes or presents fashion.

For the TVG, the issue is over, as sports director Michael Spatz says: “We are happy that we can now focus on sport again.” Because there is still a lot to do. The club is intensively looking for a replacement for Kretschmer, apparently with success: Spatz announces that it will present a result as soon as possible.