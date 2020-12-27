new Delhi: Prices of other durable household items such as LED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines can rise by up to 10 percent from January next year due to rising raw material costs such as copper, aluminum and steel, and transportation freight being costlier. Manufacturers said that apart from this, the price of TV panel (open sale) has also more than doubled due to lack of supply. With the increase in crude oil prices, plastic has also become expensive.

He said that price increases have been inevitable since January for manufacturers such as LG, Panasonic and Thomson, while Sony is still reviewing the situation and has to decide.

Panasonic India President and CEO Manish Sharma said, “We believe that the rise in commodity prices in the near future will affect the prices of our products.” I estimate that prices will go up by 6-7 percent in January and may increase by 10-11 percent by the first quarter of the financial year. “LG Electronics India is also going to increase prices by seven to eight percent from January 1 next year. She is

Vijay Babu, vice-president (home appliances), LG Electronics India, said, “From January, we are going to increase the prices of all products like TVs, electronics machines, refrigerators etc. by seven to eight percent. The prices of raw materials have increased rapidly. Apart from this, the price of crude oil is also increasing, so the cost of plastic material has also increased to a great extent. “Sony India is reviewing the situation on the price hike and has not decided yet.” .

When asked about this, Sony India managing director Sunil Nayyar said, “Not now.” Now waiting. We are looking at the supply side, which is changing day by day. The situation is unclear and we have not decided yet. ”He said that the prices of the panel and the cost of some raw materials have gone up, especially for TV.

