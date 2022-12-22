Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

A political scientist expressed concern on Russian TV about possible attacks on Moscow. © Imago Images

The tone on Russian television is changing in parts. While the state broadcasters continue to broadcast propaganda, a political scientist criticizes the Kremlin on television. He believes there will be attacks on Moscow.

From a Russian perspective, the Ukraine war was originally intended to last only a few days. The “special operation” would quickly end in a triumph, complete with regime change, in Kyiv. Nobody in the Kremlin imagined that around Christmas 2022 there would be speculation on Russian television about attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg.

However, that is exactly what has happened now: there is “no reason to laugh,” says Viktor Olevich, about the suspicion that Ukraine could launch attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg – the senior expert of the “Centre for Current Politics” probably thinks so possible.

Ukraine news: Russian TV personality criticizes underestimating Ukraine

“Unlike others, it’s the last thing he laughs at,” says Olevich. After all, so-called Patriot systems were delivered to Ukraine. Likewise, the people in Russia laughed when they were reminded that Ukraine would launch a counter-offensive. But that’s exactly what happened, including in the south.

It would only be clear that the Ukrainian army and secret service would be spying on targets in Russia. Olevich is certain: after attacks on Russian airfields, Ukraine will also hit strategic targets in other parts of Russia.

Ukraine-News: Fighting in Bakhmut continues

Meanwhile, the fighting in Bakhmut continues. Russian troops continued their attacks on the frontline town in eastern Ukraine on Thursday (December 22). The attackers had advanced to the outskirts of the city several times, the general staff in Kyiv said. However, the attackers were repeatedly repelled in heavy fighting.

This means that two goals have been achieved at Bachmut, it said. On the one hand, the attackers could not penetrate the defenses, on the other hand, they suffered heavy casualties, said Serhiy Cherevatyy, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East. “And those are incredible casualties for a 21st-century army.” (lp/dpa)