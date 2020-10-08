A.t TV broadcaster RTL praised its new experts as “prominent and precisely tailored”. For the international match of the German national team against Turkey, Cologne had signed Lukas Podolski. A very courageous transfer.

Even if he shot himself in the hearts of many German football fans during his time in the national team, his communicative and rhetorical qualities were consistently limited to two thumbs up. “Poldi” stood for good humor instead of big words, “Prinz Peng” for goals instead of depth. It stays that way. Also in a new role.

When presenter Florian König said goodbye to the audience at 11:16 p.m., 181 broadcast minutes went to the archive. Podolski’s share: 291 seconds. It was only a short assignment, which the broadcaster allowed him and which Podolski had mainly filled with solid cross passes. We learned what we already knew. Podolski did not have any derivations or solutions with him.

Podolski transports a large portion of longing

The 35-year-old commented on the declining interest in the national team: You have to “try with all your might somehow to raise the mood. You haven’t quite made it yet. You just have to see how you can do it. First and foremost on the pitch, of course, but what’s around is important. Somehow it has to fit again. The team has to go back there, as it was a few years ago. ”Well, yes.

Despite the empty content, Podolski conveyed a large portion of longing with his presence. The memory of the not-so-old days, when the team created identification and the stadiums were full. Many of the viewers may not have seen the globetrotter for a long time and now realized that he has not changed externally and that his Rhenish idiom has not been lost in Kobe, Istanbul or London.

Joachim Löw, perhaps his biggest fan, was also delighted when König and Podolski received him for an interview on the sidelines before the game. King asked, Loew answered. And Poldi? With his appearance, he remembered the ZDF children’s classic “Eins, Zwei oder Drei”.

In the eighties, the rate show was not only known for the “plop” from presenter Michael Schanze. In addition, there was always a “camera child” who was allowed to accompany the program behind the camera. In the end, the chosen one only ran after the professional cameraman during the broadcast, but had a great moment when the child himself had his hands on the camera and the TV picture was framed in neon color for a few seconds.

No critical questions

Podolski was allowed to watch König and Löw at close range while talking and acted like a spectator playing tennis. Uncritical question – professional answer – uncritical question – professional answer. “An eventful day around the DFB. There was the tax raid. It has nothing to do with you. We don’t want to ask you about this either. Don’t worry ”, König had opened the dialogue with the national coach.

Podolski was only indirectly involved in the conversation. “Lukas also wants to see something from the team, he said,” said König zu Löw. After all, the expert who is currently playing for Antalyaspor in Turkey was asked about the opponent’s assessment. “Anyone who knows the Turks,” began Podolski, to directly demonstrate that he obviously doesn’t belong: “They always have potential. I don’t know now how they play today. I haven’t seen the lineups yet. But it’s a good team. What you lack are the audience. “

At the end of the interview, he then addressed a seriously reserved “thank you” to Jogi, to whom he had not asked a single question. Or was allowed to ask? Perhaps RTL did not trust Podolski’s abilities. Maybe rightly so. But why had he been hired then?

Little depth in the analysis

There were still 32 seconds left for the German team. König talked about Kai Havertz to transition to a one-player produced by Bayer Leverkusen, praising the Chelsea player’s left foot. “Almost as good as mine,” commented Podolski and was promptly asked about the perspective of the highly talented: “We’ll have to wait and see how he performs in the team. Just take a look.”

This is what the audience thought, considering the half-time analysis that followed 45 minutes later. “Up to the 35th minute the game was a bit even. And in the last ten minutes the Germans pushed the accelerator a bit, ”said Podolski.

His recommendation with a score of 1-0: “Just play faster. A little more has to come. Just play faster. There is too much cross-cross. ”More depth, more speed. It wasn’t just for the players. But there was more. At least on the pitch. It was 3: 3 after 90 minutes.

“Lukas, we would have needed a shot from you in the 90th,” joked Löw at his final meeting with König. Podolski, back in his camerawork seat, grinned – and then even raised his thumb. To say goodbye to Löw, who then no longer noticed that RTL and his expert were actually good for a moment of surprise that evening: at the end there was a 99-second dialogue. Record breaking.

Podolski’s appeal to the team

When König asked about the reasons for the German team’s late goals, Podolski replied: “I wonder that too. Bad luck or whatever. I don’t know what to analyze either, ”he said and then started a fiery appeal:“ We mustn’t always make ourselves smaller than we are. We are a top team. We will get going again towards the EM. We just have to get our chests out … We have to become a nation again. “