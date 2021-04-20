ofRichard Strobl shut down

Armin Laschet is the Union’s new candidate for chancellor. On Tuesday he will meet his opponents Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz live on RTL.

Berlin – Armin Laschet is the Union’s new candidate for Chancellor and could succeed Angela Merkel * in the Chancellor’s chair. On the evening of the announcement, Laschet now faces his competitors Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz in a TV duel on RTL. The broadcaster launches its special format “RTL Aktuell Spezial: Fight for the Chancellery – The candidates face” live on Tuesday at 8:15 pm.

RTL elephant round: Laschet meets Baerbock and Scholz on TV – Söder gives in

“The die has been cast”, with these words Markus Söder * confirmed on Tuesday lunchtime that he was letting Armin Laschet precede the candidate for chancellor. The CSU boss did not do that quite voluntarily. Nevertheless, the two are now practicing togetherness. And for Armin Laschet, the fight continues straight away. After the fight for the CDU chairmanship and now the fight for the candidate question now follows the fight for the chancellorship itself.

Laschet (CDU *) meets Annalena Baerbock from the Greens *, who was confirmed as Chancellor candidate on Monday, and Olaf Scholz from the SPD *. He had been a candidate for months.

After the announcement on Tuesday, Laschet has the first TV appointment as a candidate for chancellor with his opponents with the appointment on RTL.

Maik Meuser will moderate the program from 8.15 p.m. According to RTL, it should be about how the candidates find each other, who can with whom and which coalition they would like. In addition, people in the country are asked what they think are the most important questions for Germany and what expectations they now have of the three candidates. (rjs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.