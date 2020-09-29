I.In Europe some people will set their alarm clock early Wednesday morning, in the USA record ratings are expected on Tuesday evening: Exactly five weeks before the presidential election, the first of three television debates between Donald Trump, 74, and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 77 .

When and where will the debate take place, how will it take place?

The supporters of the president and the presidential candidate nervously await their first meeting in such a format, live and for 90 minutes. Trump and Biden will debate East Coast Time at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. TV stations ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox and NBC, among others, broadcast it, and in view of the polarized election campaign, a record audience rating is expected. The threshold of 100 million viewers could be cracked.

Where can you watch the TV duel in Germany?

WELT.de will broadcast the debate live from 2.55 a.m.

Who is the moderator?

The moderator for the first round is the experienced television journalist Chris Wallace. The 72-year-old works for the conservative, Trump-friendly broadcaster Fox News, but has retained his independence and is considered impartial. He is a critical, sometimes insistent questioner. In 15-minute sections, Wallace will question the incumbent and his challenger on six different topics.

How important will the debate be for the remainder of the election campaign?

Hard to say. A lot, maybe everything, is at stake for Trump as for Biden. The debate and the outcome of the struggle for the interpretation of the evening will shape the election campaign in its last five weeks. Accordingly, both Republicans and Democrats strive to set expectations of their own man low – and to make them heavenly with their opponents. Politics is expectation management. Since this election campaign is unlike any other as a result of the corona epidemic, the influence of the TV debates (which have been in the US since 1960) is likely to be stronger than ever. Unless most Americans who want to vote have made up their minds. Determining this is difficult if not impossible.

How will Trump and Biden attack each other?

President Trump is likely to accuse Biden of being too lenient with China. Trump may also bring Biden’s son Hunter into play, who once worked for a Chinese and a Ukrainian company. “Where’s Hunter?” Trump often calls out at his rallies. If his family were attacked, Biden would be “hotter than hell”, said his supporter and donor John Morgan from Florida of the Washington Post.

Biden’s environment fears such attacks and advises against reacting personally. Senator Chris Coons, a confidante of Biden, quotes an old saying: “If you lay down in the mud and wrestle with a pig, the pig has fun and you get soiled with mud.” Biden is likely to attack Trump’s miserable corona crisis management, his Preference for dictators, his health policy and numerous unfulfilled election promises.

Has a TV debate already “turned” an election campaign?

In any case, this is what is attributed to the – then only – debate shortly before the 1980 election. President Jimmy Carter was previously in the Gallup poll by three percentage points ahead of his Republican challenger Ronald Reagan. Reagan did well, dispelling doubts about his ability to run the country at the age of 69. After the debate, Reagan was three percentage points ahead of Carter, according to Gallup. Reagan won the election by a huge margin. Carter was granted only one term in the White House. Incidentally, that debate also took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

What is Trump’s starting point?

Not even Joe Biden himself would argue that Trump is the better, more electrifying (debate) speaker. Trump polarizes and stirs up his supporters. He has a solid fan base. Only recently did he reaffirm his reputation as an authoritarian president who cannot even guarantee a peaceful change of power, that is, casts doubt on the heart of democracy. With Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for the Supreme Court, Trump beckons a success, possibly shortly before the election.

Trump is enjoying the fact that Washington is currently debating the Supreme Court more than its miserable management of the Covid crisis (according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 204,000 dead in the US as of Monday) or the solid recession. Moderator Wallace should also address exactly these topics. The basic question that many people will ask is: which of the two men is better placed to rule the country for the next four years and to solve these grave problems?

What is Biden’s starting point?

Where Trump is stimulating, Biden sometimes narcotizes. The moderate centrist, a veteran of Washington politics (elected to the Senate in 1972), wants to reconcile the country. That goes along with his rhetoric. Biden is known for not finishing his sentences, talking too long, stumbling verbally over and over again, having dropouts, stuttering and sometimes saying strange things.

So far, so well known. However, should Biden have a real dropout on Tuesday evening or lose the thread entirely, it could feed doubts about his ability to hold the most powerful political office. In addition: Biden has been way ahead of Trump in most nationwide surveys for months, and also in important key states. So he has more to lose than to gain.

What follows after the TV duel?

There will be various discussion groups on American television stations. Then the battle begins after the battle. Trump and Biden’s campaigns should long ago have prepared their statements that their candidate won the evening. Even during the debate, the two election campaign centers will bombard their supporters with emails and tweets, play up every successful remark made by their candidate, criticize – or make fun of – every weakness of their opponent.

Hundreds of video snippets from the debate will be circulating on the Internet, capturing a special moment. This is not just about statements, but also about the gestures and body language of the candidates. A particularly revealing scene, a sentence, a facial expression has the potential to reach far more than the expected 100 million viewers on Tuesday evening – and can become a symbol of the election campaign.

A particularly bold and obvious lie by the president, even by Trump’s standards, would be a gift for the Democrats, for example. Republicans could celebrate if Biden were out of action or unable to answer a question. Very important: Both candidates will try to appear likable, even winning.

How will the debates continue?

The debate on Tuesday will be followed by two more in this format, on October 15 in Miami, Florida and October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier, on October 7th, Vice President Mike Pence, 61, and Senator Kamala Harris, 55, will compete in Salt Lake City.

