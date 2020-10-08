US Vice President Pence and his challenger Harris had a much less chaotic exchange of blows than Trump Biden last week. But they don’t give each other anything. Harris criticized the government’s handling of the corona pandemic in the strongest possible terms.

I.In the TV duel with US Vice President Mike Pence, his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris criticized the government’s handling of the corona pandemic in the strongest possible terms. “This is the greatest failure of a US government in the history of our country,” said Harris on Wednesday evening (local time). She referred in particular to the number of more than 210,000 corona deaths in the US – the highest number worldwide – and accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of “incompetence”.

Pence defended the government’s actions. Trump put the health of US citizens first “from day one”. Many more people would have died had it not been for the measures taken by the government. In return, Pence accused Harris of “undermining” citizens’ confidence in a future corona vaccine.

Democratic runner-up Joe Biden had previously said she would start a new vaccine right away if it was recommended by experts – but not if it was recommended by Trump. Critics accuse the president of wanting to approve a vaccine against the corona virus as quickly as possible for political reasons.

The TV debate between Harris and Pence less than four weeks before the US presidential election was dominated by the corona pandemic. After Trump’s corona infection, the runner-up candidates sat on the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, separated by plexiglass. There was also a safety distance of more than three and a half meters between them.

During the debate, Harris and Pence also argued over economic policy, taxes and climate protection. The Republican vice president said Biden wanted to massively increase taxes if he won the election – even for ordinary people. Harris insisted that the Trump administration’s tax cuts for large corporations should be withdrawn in order to invest in the country’s future. Taxes for families with an annual salary of less than $ 400,000 should not be increased.

Harris and Pence debated hard – but remained much more polite in their dealings with each other than Trump and Biden in their duel last week. However, Pence Harris repeatedly interrupted and exceeded his speaking time.

The only TV duel of the vice-candidates was expected with particular tension, not only because of the chaotic debate between Biden and Trump, in which little room was left for political content. Due to Trump’s corona infection, it is currently unclear whether the two other planned television debates between the president and his rival will take place.

So far, these are planned for October 15 and October 22. Biden made the duels dependent on the further course of Trump’s infection.

Also because of the old age of 74-year-old Trump and 77-year-old Biden, particular attention is paid to the runner-up candidate this year. Pence or Harris would take over the office of the future president if he were to become incapacitated because of a serious illness. Both the 61-year-old Pence and the 55-year-old Harris are also being traded as possible presidential candidates in the next election in 2024.