The first TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is imminent. There is a live broadcast on TV and live stream on several channels in Germany.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are contesting before 2020 US election several TV duels.

several TV duels. The first appointment is in the German time Night from September 29th to 30th .

. Broadcasters from Germany and abroad offer the broadcast of the TV duel live on TV and in the live stream.

Trump vs. Biden: The first TV duel for the 2020 US elections

Cleveland – The US election campaign goes into the hot phase. At the September 29th The presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump deliver their first big TV duel on American television. Overall are four TV duels for the 2020 election scheduled. Three of them stand between Trump and Biden and a debate between the candidates for the vice presidency.

Trump must defend his presidency against the Democrat Biden. The whole of America will be able to watch the TV debate live and hear how the opponents are doing. A small faux pas here can have a major impact on the further election campaign. Experience shows that the direct encounter between the presidential candidates is one of the highlights on American television. The pressure on the candidates is therefore extremely high. According to surveys, Joe Biden is now a favorite. Also in Germany is the first TV duel for the US election live on TV and in the live stream to see.

This year a lot is also different. Due to the corona pandemic, individual primaries continued into August. The Democratic and Republican party conventions have also been postponed. Observers also expect significantly more postal voters than usual in the 2020 US election.

US elections 2020: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a TV duel

Trump is known to be proficient in dealing with TV and high-media appearances. Even in the last US presidential election in 2016, but also this year against Joe Biden, Trump was not afraid personal attacks against his opponents back. In the run-up to this year’s TV duels he already caused a stir by calling for more TV debates ahead of the 2020 US election, which should also start earlier.

The first debate will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on the night of September 29th to 30th. All TV duels should each be 90 minutes long and begin at 9 p.m. local time. At night, this results in a start time for Germany at 3 a.m. for the broadcast on TV and live stream. The first debate is from Chris Wallace moderated, the Fox News Sunday newscaster.

TV duel Trump vs. Biden live on TV: broadcast on phoenix

Almost all American TV channels will broadcast the debates live. In Germany, reception of these channels is normally not possible, so those interested have to use other options.

Phoenix, as the German news broadcaster of ARD and ZDF, has secured the transmission rights for the entire TV duel. In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, September 30th, phoenix will broadcast the TV duel between Trump and Biden live on TV from 2:45 a.m. from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

TV duel Trump vs. Biden live on TV: broadcast on ZDF

That too ZDF broadcasts the TV duel between Biden and Trump live. The broadcast live on TV runs between 2:45 and 4:40 a.m. USA correspondents of the ZDF are live on site and analyze the candidates’ performance before the 2020 US election.

TV duel Trump vs. Biden on ABC News in the live stream

ABC News broadcasts the station’s program continuously in the live stream on its Website. Here you can follow the debate as well as preliminary reports and analyzes in English. The streaming of ABC News also works from German IP addresses.

TV duel Trump vs. Biden on C-SPAN in the live stream

The American television station C-SPAN has confirmed on his website C-SPAN.org also broadcast the TV duel as a live stream without interruptions.

Trump vs. Biden: More TV duels will follow

After September 29, the presidential candidates will meet in two more TV duels:

At the Thursday October 15th , at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida.

, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida. At the Thursday October 22nd, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The TV duel between the current Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Vice Presidential candidate of the Democrats, takes place on Wednesday October 7th, held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.