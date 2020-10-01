The US presidential debate is almost symbolic of the aging Western democracies. They haven’t known how to renew themselves for too long.

The Presidential debate 2020 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was the beginning of the end of patriarchy. It is high time for Western democracies to stop clinging to the aged patriarchs and to look for ways out of their paralysis.

With their words, gestures and attitudes, Biden and Trump represent everything that should no longer be saved for the future: traditional ideas of strength, dominance and power, the blatant inability to enter into a dialogue with simultaneously messianic self-confidence. The presenter Chris Wallace also belongs to the same generation: When Trump does not condemn the neo-fascist organization “Proud Boys”, Wallace does not ask and reveals how little he has to counter the madness that is unfolding before him.

Nothing about this exhibition match is surprising or terrifying. The debate is almost symbolic of the aging Western democracies, which have not known how to renew themselves for far too long. Trump and Biden don’t just stand for themselves. They also represent large sections of the population who cannot give up the images of their past. The established but much younger Elizabeth Warren was not acceptable to the Democratic electorate, which shows that not only Trump’s electorate is a problem. Warren would not have continued to rule like an old patriarch like Hillary Clinton. Warren had entered the primary campaign with bright and innovative ideas. But innovation currently does not seem reasonable to the western democracies. This also applies to Germany.

The elders can no longer play themselves as shapers of our future; they already had theirs. But many younger people understand content, but do not want to know anything about power. Activism is not a substitute for participation in the political system. How could the younger ones allow two old men so lazy to stand in their heads, striving for the most powerful office in the world? How about if this TV debate was the last of its kind?