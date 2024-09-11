Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris met for the first time. After the exchange of blows during the TV debate, there is a clear winner.

Philadelphia – The two US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met in the TV duel on Tuesday (September 10, local time). A first quick poll shortly after the duel shows that one candidate did particularly well in the debate. In the duel, which the broadcaster ABC was fired. In the end, the question remains: who won the debate?

TV duel between Trump and Harris: Who is the winner?

Harris managed to force Trump onto the defensive several times during the debate. The 59-year-old candidate of the Democrats had prepared meticulously for the TV duel and launched one attack after another against the republican The result of his term in office: “A mess”, Trump on the foreign policy stage: a laughing stock, his collusion with dictators of this world: Putin would “eat you for lunch”.

The Republican dismissed Harris’ statements as lies and reacted angrily at times. He accused her, among other things, of having ruined the USA through misguided economic and immigration policies. She and Biden had allowed “millions of people to pour into our country from prisons, mental institutions and asylums.”

TV duel: Harris lures Trump out of his shell – Donald Trump takes the bait

The Vice President appeared much more quick-witted and prepared than the President Joe Bidenwho made a disastrous appearance in the TV debate in June. The former prosecutor sharply attacked Trump on a whole range of points, such as his numerous criminal proceedings or his behavior during the storming of the Capitol. She also managed to lure the ex-president out of his shell and got him to justify actions during his presidency between 2017 and early 2021.

For many observers it is clear that Harris has won this debate. CNNJournalist Abby Phillip wrote: “This was a tough debate for Trump. He didn’t necessarily have to change, but he did have to implement a plan that would keep Harris in check. That didn’t happen.” PoliticoReporters Adam Cancryn and Myah Ward wrote that Harris had thrown out a bait. “And Donald Trump took the bait – over and over again.”

TV duel between Trump and Harris: “Don’t think this election is over”

Douglas Schoen, former advisor to Bill Clinton, wrote on FoxNews: “For me it is quite clear that Vice President Kamala Harris won what may be the only debate between her and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.” However, he criticized the ABC-He accused the moderator of supporting Harris. “But don’t think this election is over,” he said. It was not clear to him whether the result would change the US election on November 5th.

Trump also complained about the station’s moderators ABCwhich were biased. “It was three against one,” Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social. After their candidate’s confident performance, the Harris team upped the ante – and immediately challenged Trump to a second TV duel: “Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is it Donald Trump?” they wrote. (vk with agencies)