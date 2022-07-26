In a live program on English television, the two opponents are debating who will succeed Boris Johnson as Tory Party leader when the presenter suddenly collapses – the program had to be interrupted.

WPresenter Kate McCann passed out during a live televised debate on British television over who would succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Tories. A BBC liveblog posted video of the incident, which featured a bang as McCann suddenly fell and hit the ground. The debate had to be interrupted. In the meantime, however, the presenter is back on her feet, as journalist Katy Balls wrote on Twitter.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two top candidates for the post of the English Conservatives, met in the TV duel, which was organized jointly by the tabloid “The Sun” and the television station TalkTV.

The broadcast was discontinued on the advice of doctors. The broadcaster apologized to viewers.