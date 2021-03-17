VTwo years ago, a scandal dominated the American media for many weeks, which also caused a sensation in Germany and which even young fans of YouTube and Instagram influencers finally saw. Olivia Jade Giannulli, social media starlet and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was a proud, if rather listless, student at the University of Southern California for only a few months when it was revealed that her parents were accepting her bought. It wasn’t an isolated incident.

The struggle for education at elite American universities has taken on absurd traits. A year at USC costs just under $ 80,000, and high school graduates are willing to borrow a lifetime for their education. But only one in ten gets the chance, at Harvard one in twenty. The need to be able to count yourself among the exclusive alumni circle of these universities is increasing and increasing, also through social media. In his film, director Chris Smith lines up young people who share the results of their application live through the camera in their teenagers’ rooms with their followers. Some sit surrounded by family and friends, others alone in the toilet, too shaky to open the e-mail. An acceptance is followed by collective ecstasy, the refusals are accompanied by soft tears and later confessions: “I haven’t left my room for several days”, “I hit the wall”, “I felt like a piece of dirt”.

Parents want to spare their children such grief. So what to do They can be motivated to achieve academic excellence, drive to extracurricular activities, learn with them and raise them to be confident people. Money is useful too, of course. Pay tuition, hire a coach to help with applications (now a lucrative industry), or, if money doesn’t matter, donate a new building to the university.

A straw man for the exam

Rick Singer calls such investments the “back door”: They ensure that the application gets a second look, but there is still no guarantee that it will be accepted. Singer sold the guarantee as a “side door” to ambitious parents for the price of half a million to a million dollars. His doors looked a little different from case to case, he could always unlock them.

Pupils who do not achieve a top score in the standardized performance tests do not even have to apply to the elite universities. If necessary, Singer organized a straw man who later took the exam in place of the rich child, usually without their knowledge. However, all applicants have good academic results, so the Ivy League needs more. And because prestige is not only important for the students, but also for the universities, applicants who strengthen the institution’s reputation beyond science are welcome. Competitive athletes, for example. Children from rich families have always had an advantage here because it is they who grow up with sports such as rowing, sailing or fencing. However, the advantage grows again considerably when a fraudster like Rick Singer impresses trainers and mounts the heads of his young clients on professional athletes in order to turn them into potential top performers for the universities on paper. Make-up influencer Olivia Jade became a top rower, even though the sport was not mentioned in any of her online diaries.

It’s a tangled web of facts that Chris Smith innovatively presents in his fourth major documentary project for Netflix. Half of the film is staged. Matthew Modine plays Rick Singer, almost always on the phone, talking to his clients, nervously sneaking around their marble kitchens or around the pool. Every dialogue actually took place, recorded by the FBI, with whom Singer cooperated as soon as he got upset. There are fascinating insights into the world of thought of the rich, their fears, claims and hypocrisy. The scenes alternate with classic interviews in which those involved have their say, acquaintances of Singer, former clients, lawyers, university staff. They present the actual process, organize and illuminate.

In combination with the social media recordings of young Americans, Chris Smith succeeds in creating a semi-documentary masterpiece that looks far beyond Rick Singer’s “side doors” and sums up the whole misery of the American education system: the reputation of the elite universities has in no way been damaged by the scandal been, on the contrary. It has contributed to their myth that studying is an end in itself and actual training is secondary.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal, from Wednesday, March 17th, on Netflix