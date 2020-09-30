The first TV debate between the two presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden was chaotic – mainly due to Trump’s behavior.

NEW YORK taz | The Donald Trump, the 2016 on a debate stage Looming looming behind Hillary Clinton, a tame choirboy faced the madman, who four years later met his challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday night discussed Has. The US President hangs in wait in his desk, grinning. Always ready to deal low blows. Both against the Democratic presidential candidate and against the presenter, journalist Chris Wallace from right-wing TV channel Fox. Trump’s interruptions and attacks are rarely related to the issue. He doesn’t debate. He tries to destroy the others.

“Socialist”, Trump hisses after less than five minutes of debate. A little later, the 74-year-old US president mocks his 77-year-old challenger as a school failure. “Joe has no idea what’s smart,” he interrupts. And claims, as if that has any bearing on the debate or work in the White House, that he was a brilliant student in the early mid-20th century while Biden was a poor student.

When Biden points out that the United States, with only 5 percent of the world’s population, has 20 percent of the corona deaths, Trump praises his own handling of the pandemic as a “phenomenal job” and complains: “Biden would not have even made ventilators.” With at least three others Occasionally he interrupts Biden to whisper the first name of his younger son “Hunter”. As well as the names of countries in which the business is said to have done.

Anyone who has watched Trump over the years had no illusions about the potential quality of this debate. The Survey results recent times when Trump is consistently behind Biden have made him even angrier. But on Tuesday evening he still exceeds even the worst fears.

Biden to Trump: “Man, now shut up!”

“I am the moderator of this debate. And I’d like to ask a question now, ”Wallace says after the first few minutes. Even at that point, he has to speak loudly and firmly to be heard. Wallace later reminded Trump several times that his campaign helped negotiate the rules for the debate. And repeatedly urges him to let Biden speak: “Mr. President, please!”

For Biden, the evening after long months of pandemic, in which Trump was seen on all screens, is the first opportunity to show himself to the large audience. He speaks directly to the voters several times – while Trump particularly stares at him and the moderator.

Biden looks younger and appears much more energetic than the man Trump calls “Sleepy Joe”. He hardly stutters either. And he manages – despite all the provocations – to keep calm almost throughout. When Biden describes Trump as a “clown” and when he says to him after the umpteenth interruption: “Man, shut up now“That still sounds friendly. But he also has tougher accusations. He calls Trump the “worst president we’ve ever had” and a “racist”.

Nevertheless, Biden hardly manages to talk about his program and his balance sheet. Moderator Wallace asks questions about the composition of the Supreme Court, the pandemic, economic policy, the climate and systemic racism. But when Biden tries to answer, Trump cuts him off.

Trump on right-wing extremists: “Be ready!”

Anyone who endures the exchange of blows long enough will find out that Biden wants to abolish Trump’s tax cuts for top earners. That he has a climate plan that should create millions of jobs and that he wants to bring the US back to the Paris climate agreement. He also says that he does not want to abolish the police, but wants to reform them.

Trump does not answer the moderator’s questions. He is not prepared to even use the word “climate research”. He doesn’t want to distance himself from white racists. As the presenter Wallace him expressly requests to do so, says Trump to the militant right-wing extremist “Proud Boys”: “Step back. And be ready! ”Somebody has to do something against the Antifa and the left, he adds.

He also refuses to say that if he loses in November he will step down. “We may not know for months,” he warns of the election result. And describes a scenario that is characterized by chaos and forgery, although election fraud is so rare in the USA that it can hardly be proven statistically. On the same occasion, the President urges his supporters – but not his compatriots as a whole – to vote.

At the end of the hour and a half, a friend in Washington suggested organizing a petition. Topic: “We, the people, demand the immediate cancellation of further debates.” It is likely that breaking off the debates would do little to change the outcome of the election. Apart from a small group of independents, most of the voters who want to vote at all have long since made their decision. Tens of thousands of them have even cast their votes – by postal vote.