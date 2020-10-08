There can be no question of substance. But the duel between the US runners-up was at least civilized. The star of the evening was at the end: a fly.

WASHINGTON taz | US Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris fought a civilized exchange of blows on Wednesday evening, which once again highlighted the political differences between the two parties. The two vice-presidential candidates left neither a good hair on each other nor on the other top candidate.

In contrast to the first TV debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden last week, Pence and Harris managed not to turn the stage into a circus with innumerable heckling and personal attacks.

Nevertheless, there can be no talk of a discussion with much substance. Both candidates used the 90 minutes to skillfully bring their agenda items into play. Presenter Susan Page who works as a journalist for the national daily newspaper USA Today is active, both Pence and Harris had to admonish again and again, because neither was so strict about observing the time rules.

The television debates between the candidates for the vice presidency usually play a negligible role in the US election campaign. But the high age of the two top candidates – President Donald Trump is 74, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden is 77 – and the President’s corona infection have given the duel a special meaning this year.

Harris attacks Trump’s corona policy

Harris, who, along with Biden, is the Democrats’ presidential ticket this year, brought out heavy artillery right at the start of the debate. She described the actions of the Trump administration in the fight against the corona crisis as the “greatest failure of a president and his administration in the history of our country”.

She referred to the more than 210,000 deaths in the country and the increasing numbers of infections in several US states. As the incumbent Vice President, Pence could of course not let this criticism sit on him.

When Harris then addressed the American journalist Bob Woodward’s disclosure book, which made it known that Trump knew about the danger of the virus as early as the spring, but downplayed it to avoid panic among the population, Pence tried to interrupt his opponent Fall: “Mr. Vice President, I speak – I speak,” Harris replied clearly.

Mike Pence interrupted Kamala Harris 16 times during the #VPdebate based on the NBC data. Harris repeatedly made clear that she wouldn’t stand by as it happened. “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking, “she said on multiple occasions. https://t.co/2PHRXhFnmJ pic.twitter.com/IYfxjhT66X – Vox (@voxdotcom) October 8, 2020

His subsequent argument that the death toll could have been more than two million without rapid government intervention was also less than convincing. Harris also criticizes the Trump administration for its stance on climate change. According to the senator, she doesn’t believe in “scientific evidence.” Pence disagreed with Harris. He admitted that the climate was changing, but he did not want to answer whether human influences were responsible for it.

The former governor of the US state Indiana also evaded the question of the role model function of the government. Moderator Page wanted to know from Pence how the American people should have confidence in the guidelines and recommendations of experts if not even their own government would adhere to them.

As an example, she cited an event in the White House more than ten days ago. There was no mask requirement there, distance regulations were not adhered to and as it later turned out, many of those present at this event are said to have been infected with the virus.

Racism is hardly an issue

Harris and Pence’s personalities were not fully reflected in the debate. Both were authoritarian, eloquent and also polite here and there. Pence even congratulated his rival on the historic nomination for vice presidential nomination. Harris, 55, is not only the first black woman, but also the first woman of Southeast Asian descent to be nominated for vice presidency by one of the two major US political parties.

Despite the ongoing protests in the US, the issue of racism was only briefly mentioned. Both candidates repeated their horror at the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. However, Pence does not believe in systematic racism among police forces and relies on the judicial system. Harris stated that if she won the election, she and Biden would take immediate action on police and prison reform.

Pence had his strongest moments when he tried to contradict Harris. For example, he said that if Biden and Harris won the election, they would ban fracking. As a presidential candidate, Harris had campaigned for such a ban. On Tuesday evening, she spoke out clearly against it.

Star of the evening? A fly

Pence also scored points with the so-called Green New Deal, a legislative package that advocates a transformation of the country – away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energies. Harris was one of the first female senators to support the bill. But for many Americans the Green New Deal goes too far in its plan and is therefore a political problem for the Democrats.

On other important issues, such as the future of health insurance and taxes, both remained extremely vague. One of the biggest upsets on social networks was a fly that made itself comfortable on the Vice President’s head during the debate. Only shortly after the debate was it possible to order fly swatters with the inscription “Truth Before Flies” on Biden’s homepage for 10 US dollars each.

The fact that in the end a fly is the star of the evening underlines once again that the debate lacks substance.