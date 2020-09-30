Trump has done what already helped him to the presidency: he is rude, he is loud, he lies – and everyone is talking about him. Biden’s calm doesn’t help.

The starting position before the first TV duel between the two US presidential applicants Donald Trump and Joe Biden was clear: Biden has been consistently leading in the polls for months, even in the hotly contested swing states. So it was he who had something to lose in the debate if he had made serious mistakes. And he didn’t.

Trump did everything to get Biden off the mark, annoying him so much that the Democratic presidential candidate would become the stuttering, tangled and insecure old man the Republicans always characterize him as. But that didn’t work, Biden remained surprisingly calm. And when he said that Trump should just keep his mouth shut, he probably even spoke from the hearts of many viewers who were already quite annoyed by Trump’s constant in-between speeches at the time.

The debate was not a “game changer”, not an event that should fundamentally change the dynamics of the election campaign and the political debate in the USA.

Trump demonstrated everything that his opponents find particularly abhorrent about him: bully-like behavior, contempt for the rules of the game, self-adulation, outright lies. Or, translated into the vocabulary of its followers: strength and authenticity, contempt for the traditional political scene, self-confidence and the courage to be the only one to tell the truth.

Not much remains of Biden’s alternative proposals

And so Trump did what earned him the unexpected Republican nomination back in 2016 and ultimately helped him to the presidency: Everyone is talking about him. It is he who mobilizes supporters and opponents to the ballot boxes. Trump understands the attention business like no other. It’s like professional boxing: the foul champ who insults his opponents fills the halls – some love him, others want to see him finally knocked out, but everyone comes and pays.

After this debate, which is unworthy of a democracy, there is little left of Joe Biden’s alternative proposals, except perhaps the demand for a return to the Paris climate agreement and the reversal of Trump’s tax gifts to the rich.

At best, the left is likely to be disappointed because Biden distanced himself from the Green New Deal as much as from Bernie Sanders’ proposals for health reform or the demands for funds to be redeployed from the police to social services, such as those coming from the Black Lives Matter movement.

But this debate was not only different because it was so chaotic and Trump barely gave moderator Chris Wallace a chance to enforce the agreed rules.

Above all, it presented an incumbent who now doubts the legitimacy of the election in the televised debate, who calls on his supporters to “monitor” what is going on in the polling stations – what most people call a call to intimidate democratic voters is understood – and who does not distance himself from the militant right-wing extremist “Proud Boys”, but rather calls on them to be ready.

None of this is surprising after over four years of studying Trump’s politics. But anyone who has forgotten the enormous danger Trump poses to social peace, the rule of law and the democratic constitution of the USA has been reminded of this again in the 90 minutes of debate.

Hopefully that will be enough to get him out of office. It is not certain.