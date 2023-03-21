In the German talk shows there is currently a lot to talk about, because nobody really sees through questions like: heat pump or district heating, greenhouse gas tax or emissions trading? No sooner had the Greens brought a new ban into play in the past few weeks as part of the desired climate change than the FDP countered with a hope-giving, albeit not yet very sophisticated, technology, for which the way should be kept open.

After all the tough television debates of the last few months about Covid measures and arms deliveries, which were mostly about small advances in a confined space, the big leaps in the climate are expected in a short time. On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change once again called for action to be taken as a matter of urgency, and the German parties put themselves under pressure, some of which was avoidable: the FDP tried at the last second to attach new conditions to the EU’s exit from combustion engines, while the Greens, together with the SPD, have made the ban on the installation of oil and gas heating systems one year earlier, to 2024 – a declaration of intent that has paradoxically led to hamster purchases of the old technology.

Citizens are noticing that climate change is now getting serious, and a lot of money is at stake. Anyone who backs the wrong horse with their car or heating system in the coming months and years may have to accept severe losses in value and supply bottlenecks. The days of cheap energy are over and new social hardships are looming.

Take the people with you

At the beginning there was the question of where Germany currently stands in terms of climate protection, and Schätzing found that the former “coma patient” had recovered to some extent after years of dozing. The traffic light tries to catch up on old omissions, but forgets to “take people with it”. This was one of the formative formulations of the evening, which was impressively confirmed by the subsequent recording of viewer posts. The anger about the heating plans of parts of the coalition was as expected, a pensioner even went so far as to say: “The traffic light is the greatest misfortune for Germany.”



Katrin Göring-Eckardt (B’90/Greens) and Johannes Vogel (FDP)

:



The fact that the plan for an early ban on gas and oil heating has turned into a communicative disaster could hardly be glossed over. And Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Die Grünen), who seemed a bit tired of discussion on the show, thankfully didn’t even try, but was content with pointing out that it was just a draft law that involved numerous social compensation measures for the cost-intensive energy saving measures must be thought.







The fact that the much-maligned draft is now mainly stuck with Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck and not to the same extent with the Federal Minister of Construction Klara Geywitz involved, was also reflected in the guest list of “Hard but fair”: the SPD was missing, although they in the central points of contention between the Greens and the FDP, which became clear in the program, should tip the scales.