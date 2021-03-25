W.hen politics can no longer explain itself, it asks forgiveness. The request “forgive me!” Then amounts to an act of jumping over at the moment of greatest helplessness. Micky Beisenherz, who has been familiar with the ups and downs of the moderation trade for years, explained to “maischberger. die week ”that one apology (for the Easter unrest) would only result in the desire for further excuses (for vaccination and test failures). So that, Beisenherz could understand, with the Chancellor’s “Forgive me!” A kind of dam breach was carried out, with which the political assets became a personal forgiveness.

If, because of the vaccine shortage in this country, the pandemic policy essentially treads on the spot, increasingly sees itself as a policy of “signals” (Chancellery Minister Helge Braun, in the studio), then regulations threaten to run dry and the imperative drive increasingly shifts to them Level of appeals and apologies, where it wears out and fizzles out.

Scientifically accompanied restaurant visit

A consequence of “disappointment and fatigue”, as journalist Dagmar Rosenfeld summed up. Apparitions of democratic emaciation, which Dirk Neubauer, mayor of the Saxon town of Augustusburg, does not want to be dragged down by. Sandra Maischerberger asked him about his model project of allowing people who have been tested via barcode to meet tested people and, under this scientifically supported prerequisite, to open restaurants and hotels as an exit scenario from lockdown.

The physicist Viola Priesemann, who was involved in this conversation, warned to stick to the incidence value as a criterion of pandemic prevention, it was still the first indication for the spread of the virus: “So far, deaths and intensive care beds have always followed what was going on very reliably we have seen in the incidences. ”Priesemann understood this as an argument in favor of controlled local opening projects based on the Augustusburg model. Its mayor sees the project as an uprising by the municipalities against an authority that gambled away instead of strengthening its authority in long night meetings.

“Forgive me!” As proof of responsibility

In fact, if you understand correctly, the Chancellor takes on the political failure of the federal and state governments with her “Sorry!” is responsible for all political decisions in this country, gives it to be understood almost defiantly in a democratic-theoretical sense curious. “This mistake is entirely my fault,” she claims. “Because in the end I have the ultimate responsibility for everything, qua office it is like that. So also for the decision made on Monday about the so-called Easter rest. “

Of course, the power-conscious minister-presidents didn’t accept that: We were there too, we’re the idiots too, we apologize, they said promptly, and Helge Braun also attached great importance to being grilled by the presenter the statement that I also want to apologize. In short: everyone who has something to say or wants to say now understands the request for absolution as a ritual required by power politics, after the Chancellor has once started and tried to monopolize the “forgive me!”