NOnly a few days until the election – and everything still seems open. Both who wins the election and which coalitions are (must) be possible. Frank Plasberg wants to provide clarity on Monday evening and has invited the parliamentary party leaders to “Hard but fair”: Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), Rolf Mützenich (SPD), Katrin Göring-Eckhardt (B’90 / Greens), Christian Lindner ( FDP), Alice Weidel (AfD) and Amira Mohamed Ali (Die Linke).

The show is touted as the last fight for the favor of the voters, which is why Plasberg wants to proceed in a particularly orderly manner. The differences between the parties in terms of content should be made clear on the basis of five key questions or themes. A lot should be discussed: The cohesion of society, the K question and Germany’s role in the world.

First of all: It is a good approach to ask all those present more or less similar questions in order to establish a comparison between the parties in terms of content shortly before the election. How much knowledge Frank Plasberg hopes to gain from the so-called K question “Who do people trust most?” Remains a well-kept secret. Or does he really think that the Social Democrat Rolf Mützenich could answer Armin Laschet from the CDU?

Surprise! No answer tonight either

The question of possible coalitions also seems as old as it is unimaginative. Basically everything and nothing has been said about this, only the question of a left coalition is open. But for this one point you really don’t need one of five rounds of questions, the answer is basically already well known: namely none. Neither the SPD nor the Greens want to commit – and what a surprise: not even on this evening at Frank Plasberg’s. It seems more sensible to approach such a question in terms of content in order to recognize on the basis of specific factual questions whether a coalition is even possible due to the fundamentally different positions.

The first question of the evening is about the first 100 days after the election: What can the voter expect first? It will be a fairly short opening round. Fortunately, because it will produce little that is new. All those present – or, like Mr Lindner, those who came too late – serve the clientele that is close to them. Alice Weidel speaks out against the state, the current government and the current situation. Taking advantage of the initial hesitation of the other guests, she resolutely demands the restoration of basic rights. The corona measures are completely exaggerated and all illegal anyway; a split in society into vaccinated and unvaccinated people must come to an end.

Katrin Göring-Eckhardt from the Greens wants to stop the climate crisis because Germany, as a strong country, is a role model. Christian Lindner from the FDP focuses on economic development. So that Germany can get out of the Corona crisis faster, he wants to set up a super depreciation program. This should enable investments in all other areas – from climate protection to social issues. The SPD also remains loyal to its professional: The social democrat Rolf Mützenich wants a minimum wage of 12 euros and new social housing.

Lively with well distributed tips

At the beginning of the show, Frank Plasberg seems very concentrated, lively and attentive. Ralph Brinkhaus from the CDU first felt his well-distributed tips: He wanted to know what Armin Laschet’s 100-day program was supposed to do when the CDU had been ruling with Angela Merkel for 5782 days. Brinkhaus then proclaimed a change and new staff. Above all, they want to “let people do it” and “bring speed in” into the country.