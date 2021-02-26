E.It’s not just complicated, it’s schizophrenic. Germany is at the beginning of its third corona wave and is discussing easing. No, don’t just discuss, but already do it. Schools and kindergartens are now open again almost across the state, in Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, DIY stores, gardeners, garden and flower markets should be allowed to reopen from next Monday. In Thuringia, the driving schools are to reopen and take exams and in Rhineland-Palatinate, not only hairdressing salons, but also foot care studios can be visited from March 1st with a mask.

Other shops are also allowed to let individual customers into their rooms after prior appointments, for example to try on clothes. This regulation could be of interest for bridal fashion stores, for example, said the campaigning Prime Minister Malu Dreyer.

All of these easing are already a done deal before the Prime Minister’s Conference meets next Wednesday to allegedly openly discuss easing. Which result it comes to seems almost irrelevant. The signs of the times are clear. A society that has lived under great restrictions for over a year does not want to hold back any longer.

Test, test, test

“We just can’t anymore,” shouts the mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, who has been stylized as a populist bogey several times in his career, but at the moment is like one. His anti-corona strategy, which has been based on regular rapid tests for some time, has received a lot of praise nationwide.

On his own, Palmer has already secured sufficient test capacities for his community and is now using them not only in old people’s homes and schools, but also in hairdressing shops, for example. Palmer makes a strong case for reopening the shops in the city centers so that their face does not change irrevocably. Test, test, test, is his credo, he wants to present solutions instead of just raising concerns.

Corona warning app made flesh

This is aimed at co-discussant Karl Lauterbach, the Cologne vaccination doctor and reliable corona warning from the SPD. If we didn’t have it, you could almost get a little hope now. But Lauterbach is basically what doesn’t work properly on our cell phones: something like the incarnate Corona warning app. The mutant, which is now spreading, is “more contagious and deadly” than the previous virus, says Lauterbach. “Loosening it too quickly would therefore be a fatal mistake”.

He considers Palmer’s fixation on self-tests to be risky, because one should not underestimate the error quotient. Studies have shown that in four out of ten cases hand-held self-tests would not correctly detect the disease. In addition, the quality of many self-tests cannot be properly assessed because most of them have not yet been tested in a laboratory.

Nevertheless, the tests can still be used as a kind of “bridging technology” until a significant part of the population has been vaccinated, says moderator Illner from the Tübingen mayor. In principle, according to Isabelle Oberbeck, the expert head of the Weimar health department, one shouldn’t be surprised if the incidences increase.