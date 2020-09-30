TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary have been found to be Corona positive. He gave this information to the fans through social media posts. Writing on Twitter, Gurmeet said that Corona has been found positive but we are fine. Both are in home isolation.

Gurmeet writes, “My wife Debina and I have turned corona positive. We, Touchwood, are fine and taking all precautions. Are in home isolation. The person who has come to our contact should get himself tested and take care. Thank you all, for giving so much love. “

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support – GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

This is the post Debina wrote on Instagram. TV celebs have wished both of them a quick recovery. It features Mouni Roy, Rashmi Desai and Jai Bhanushali. Many celebs have been found to be Corona positive in the last few months. Recently, Shweta Tiwari also turned out to be Corona positive. He is currently a home quarantine. Apart from this, many celebs including Partha Samthan, Sachin Tyagi, Rajesh Kumar, Navina Bole, Sara Khan, Aditi Gupta, Seranu Parikh, Disha Parmar have been found to be Kovid-19 infected.

Talking about Bollywood celebs, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were found to be Corona positive some time back. However, both are now fully recovered. Malaika Arora was recently spotted in Mumbai. At the same time, Arjun Kapoor has donated the plasma. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also found to be corona positive. All are healthy