Hardly any other German chef can be seen on television as often as Nelson Müller – whether in “City Land delicious”, “The Kitchen Battle” or “Germany's Master Chef”. He was born Nelson Nutakor in Ghana in 1979, but he also considers himself Swabian. In Stuttgart he grew up in a foster family who adopted him in 2013. Since then he has officially been called Müller. He learned to cook from, among others, Holger Bodendorf on Sylt and Henri Bach in Essen. The forty-four-year-old lives there and has been running his restaurant “Schote” there since 2009, which has a Michelin star. Other restaurants named “Müllers” are located at Burg Schwarzenstein in Geisenheim and on Norderney. Nelson Müller doesn't just cook, he also makes music and sings. From February onwards he will be showing off his many talents in the live cooking show “Soulfood by Nelson Müller”, with which he will be touring through twelve German cities until May.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Either nothing at all because of my intermittent fasting. Or I eat a mixture of healthy proteins, an egg and a nice porridge, for example. But I usually skip breakfast. Because it's not that easy to maintain your weight as a chef.

Where do you buy your clothes?

Very different. I like to shop regionally in Essen at Borgers auf'm Land or Hood and also at La Tribune Noire, which belongs to a friend of mine in Hamburg. He has brands like Art Comes First and Norwegian Rain, many of which have their roots in Africa and are run by black people.

What is the oldest piece of clothing in your closet?

These are my father's ties. He was born in 1935 and wore some of them in the 1950s. But I rarely wear them.

When was the last time you wrote a letter by hand?

That wasn't that long ago. I would say a month ago. There were words of praise for one of my employees.

Which book has had the most impact on you in your life?

One of my absolute favorite books is the cookbook “Pure Nature” by Nils Henkel. That inspired me a lot. Among the more classic books, it was “Tip from Fate,” a collection of short stories by Selim Özdoğan.

How do you keep yourself informed about world events?

Now a lot on YouTube, plus classic news on television and also in newspapers, but mostly online. I used to subscribe to “WAZ” on paper, but I don’t have the time for that.

What is your best small talk topic?

Of course the cuisine. Clearly. Everyone gets into it, and almost everyone has something to say about it.

What was the last movie that made you cry?

Laughing at “Doggy Style” where Eko Fresh gives his voice to one of the stray dogs.

Are you superstitious?

I'm a bit superstitious. But I don't know if it's really superstition or listening to the seventh sense, to the power of spirituality. You can call it superstition, but you can also say that you are trying to sharpen your senses for things that cannot be explained scientifically.

What can you laugh about?

I can laugh at a lot of things, and to be honest, my sense of humor is sometimes very simple. I'm no stranger to schadenfreude, especially when it hits the right person. That's certainly not a virtue, but I'd be lying if it wasn't. However, I try to control myself. Usually it's teasing with friends when you're politely pouring a drink. I think that's the best thing because it strengthens the friendship and keeps it together.







Your favorite first name?

I like Nelson, he was given to me, and “things happen for a reason”. My parents' first names are great too, Frauke and Elmar.

Are you taking a lunch break?

I love lunch breaks. As a child I had to take lunch breaks, but now I love them, even if unfortunately I can't always do it. But I think it's great to just lie down in the office for ten minutes.

Which country would you like to live in?

Spain. I am a different person when I spend longer in the sun. I really enjoy being in Mallorca. The way of life there, the mountains, the food, that suits me. But I don't want to live there forever, I'm already doing really well in Germany.

What's never missing from your fridge?

Vegetables, a nice butter, milk, both oat and cow's milk, eggs, miso paste. These are my basics that I can use to cook something quickly.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

Definitely with you.

What is your greatest talent?

Clearly: cooking.



Nelson Müller opened his restaurant “Müllers auf Norderney” in May 2023.

:



Image: dpa



What do you do even though it's unreasonable?

Drinking alcohol, not sleeping enough and eating too much.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Bob Marley.

Do you wear jewelry? And a clock?

I'm currently wearing a ring by designer Sita Harries from Yabo Jewelry. And I also like beautiful watches.

Do you have a favorite scent?

Currently Sauvage by Dior.

What was your best holiday experience?

The holidays on Mallorca are always very, very nice, but I also like to think back to my youth and the trips as a scout, for example to Sweden or Norway. There we were in a forest somewhere and didn't meet a soul for days.

What was the last concert you went to?

With Blumengarten, a duo from Velbert, and with the band Flinte in Cologne’s “Stadtgarten”. Flinte, the singer, is a friend of mine from Berlin.

What are you missing for happiness?

Luckily I'm alright. I am blessed and have had and continue to have a lot of luck in my life. I have great parents and sisters, extremely great friends and co-workers. Of course I want to do and experience a few more things, like starting a family. But I'm not really missing anything, I already have a lot.







What are you drinking for dinner?

Water or a very good red wine from Bordeaux or Tuscany.