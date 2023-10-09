Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Star chef Michael Chiarello has died (archive photo). The Emmy winner and TV chef died as a result of an allergic reaction. © imago

TV chef Michael Chiarello is dead. The three-time Emmy winner died suddenly at the age of 61. The sadness in the family is great.

Napa Valley – The circumstances of his death are tragic: TV chef Michael Chiarello died as a result of an allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. The company Grupo Chiarello announced this in a statement to the industry service BusinessWire with.

Allergic shock: TV chef Michael Chiarello dead – 61-year-old dies surrounded by his family

The chef spent his last moments surrounded by his family and loved ones, who respectfully request privacy during this difficult and sad time, the statement said. Michael Chiarello died last week in the “Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa” (US state of California). What exactly led to the allergic reaction and his death remains unclear.

Sudden death of TV chef – This is how Chiarello’s family mourns

The Chiarello family is devastated by the 61-year-old’s sudden death. The company’s statement reads: “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, his limitless creativity and his unwavering commitment to his family were the core of his being.” Michael Chiarello brought people together through the joy of shared meals and created unforgettable memories at the table.

“As we process this profound loss, we reflect on the moments we spent with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts.” His legacy will forever be in the love he put into every dish and in the Passion that he instilled in all of us, “to enjoy the flavors of life, to continue living.”

The celebrity chef leaves behind his wife Eileen and four children. At the end of January, the man born in California in 1962 celebrated his 61st birthday, as can be found on Instagram. His youngest daughter Giana also married in May of this year.

TV chef Michael Chiarello dies at the age of 61

Michael Chiarello made a name for himself in the USA through various TV formats such as “Top Chef”, “Top Chef Masters” and his own cooking show “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello”. The California native was honored with three Emmy Awards (2003 and 2006).

An allergic shock reaction can be life-threatening or have terrible consequences. The Model Chantel Giacalone suffered an allergic shock in 2013 on a small pretzel. Since then, her brain has been damaged beyond repair. Only recently is completely surprising and at the age of only 46 years Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo dies. (ml)