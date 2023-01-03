The wait is over and after the 2022 World Cup in Qatal and the vacation break, activity will finally return to Liga MX. A new tournament will begin where the teams will seek to keep the Clausura 2023 title, with the Pachuca team as the defending champion of the contest.
One of the teams that is already looking forward to the start of the tournament is the Rayados de Monterrey, who have had a perfect pre-season, achieving four victories in four preparation games played. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich will go back to search for the title now with the additions mainly of two players who the fans already want to see on the field, it is about Duvan Vergara Y Joao Rojaswho missed the last Opening 2022 due to injury.
And although the Monterrey team suffered the loss of players like Matías Kranevitter and César Montes who recently went to Espanyol in Spain, they will also be able to abide by the tournament with the additions of Jordi Cortizo Y Omar Goveawho have come wanting to stand out in the albiazul team.
The debut game in the Clausura 2023 for Rayados will be next Saturday against Chivas de Guadalajara on the field of the BBVA stadium at 9:10 p.m. The bad news for the fans of the local team is that, who does not go to the stadium, can only enjoy the match through the payment system Fox Sports Premium.
This match joins Tijuana vs Cruz Azul as the matches that will be exclusive to said channel for several days of the tournament.
#broadcast #match #Rayados #Chivas #confirmed
