With a revised concept, the DFL wants to guarantee TV broadcasting of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga next weekend.
At the beginning of the week, there was concern that the Bundesliga screens would have to stay black at the weekend. The reason is the hygiene requirements of the DFL, which also affect the employees of the TV stations. Reporters and technical staff from broadcasters who were most recently in risk areas may not have access to the stadiums.
As the image reported on Tuesday, this concern is unfounded! The TV broadcast on pay TV channels Sky and in the evening in the ARD-Sports show will take place! The DFL is currently working on solutions to get the TV staff into the stadiums while maintaining the hygiene requirements.
“In view of the latest pandemic development in Germany as well, the ‘Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operations’ is currently intensively concerned with the process of admitting the groups of people included in the medical-hygienic occupational safety concept to the stadiums,” said the DFL loudly image With.
According to the revised concept, you can also go to the stadiums if you come from national or international risk areas. The affected TV employees have to fill out an additional document, such as the image explained. It is a declaration of intent that the employee in question has taken all measures to prevent corona infection in the past few weeks and can come to the stadium with a clear conscience. As a further measure, a mask should be worn throughout and the TV staff should not be in closed rooms. Corona rapid tests, on the other hand, are not an option.
So the DFL hopes that the TV partners and their employees will feel responsible. What legal consequences it would have if you violate your own declaration of intent remains unclear for the time being.
