THE TV Brazil airs this Sunday (15), at 2 pm, on the track Sessão Família, the previously unreleased animated film Boonie Bears – Adventure in Miniature.

Fifth feature film in the franchise, it is the latest theatrical release of the children’s production sequence that is a hit with kids in many countries. With fascinating characters, the saga delights children all over the world.

In the plot, the brothers Boonie Bears, by Briar and Bramble, are two good-natured bears who live at odds with frustrated lumberjack Vick. Huge mammals, they are strong and clumsy. The two defend the forest from the also aspiring inventor.

The duo is forced to see the world differently when they fall into Vick’s trap: a machine that shoots beams capable of reducing objects to the size of an insect. In a dispute with the Boonie Bears, the equipment is accidentally triggered and the three are shrunk.

From there, just a few inches tall, they struggle as they try to get back to normal size. The trio face a world totally unknown until then. The protagonists run away from threatening insects and discover villains who contaminate the rivers with waste.

During their journey, Briar, Bramble and Vick enlist the help of a human reporter to fulfill their mission. The beloved characters seek to survive this miniature reality, preserve nature to save the planet and find the magic formula to return to normal size.

Datasheet

Original title: Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink. Country: China. Year: 2019. Genre: animation. Directed by: Leon Ding, Yongchang Lin, Huida Lin. Unprecedented. 90 min. Indicative rating: Free. live and on demand.

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil by the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish.

Your favorite programs are on TV Brasil Play, through the website play.ebc.com.br or by application on smartphone.

Service

Family Session – Boonie Bears – Adventure in Miniature – Sunday, 05/15, at 2 pm, at TV Brazil.

