Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/25/2024 – 15:16

A TV Brasil Starting this week, it brings new features to its schedule, with more time for journalism and sport. The program Stadium gets another edition and the news Brazil Afternoon Reporter extends its duration.

One of the longest-running sports programs on Brazilian television, Stadium there will be one more edition, which will air at 12:30 pm. O Stadium 1st Half has a daily section on e-sports, in addition to coverage of traditional modalities and championships that are broadcast by TV Brasil, such as the Brasileirão Série B, the Brasileirão Feminino and the Women’s Basketball League. The program maintains its afternoon edition, which is shown daily at 6:30 pm.

Already the Brazil Afternoon Reporter, presented by Luciana Barreto, gains another 15 minutes in length, going from 30 to 45 minutes. The attraction, which airs from Monday to Friday, will now start at 12:45 pm. The newscast brings viewers the main news from Brazil and the world, with live appearances from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. The second edition, with Guilherme Portanova and Iara Balduíno, starts at 7pm.

Service

New Stadium 1st Half – Monday to Friday, at 12:30 pm

Brazil Afternoon Reporter – Monday to Friday, at 12:45 pm