Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2024 – 16:15

THE TV Brazil broadcasts this Sunday (15), starting at 9:30 am, the first game valid for the grand final of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship, which will be played between São Paulo (SP) and Corinthians (SP). The match will be narrated by Luciana Zogaib and commented by Brenda Balbi.

The ball starts rolling at 10 am at the Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo. In an unprecedented edition, the Corinthians team is trying to maintain its hegemony in women’s football, proven by the four titles it has already won in its participation in the finals. Meanwhile, the São Paulo players dream of lifting the trophy for the first time, after an exciting classification on penalties in the semifinals, with three saves by goalkeeper Carlinha.

Related news:

The two finalist teams have already qualified for the 2025 Women’s Copa Libertadores da América. The winners will take home R$1.5 million, while the runners-up will earn R$750,000.

Sports

The broadcast of the Brazilian Women’s Series A1 is part of the strategy to expand the presence of sport in the programming of TV Brazil. The channel also currently broadcasts the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. It also broadcast the decisive stages of the Séries A2 and A3 of women’s football, the final of the Brasileirão Feminino Sub-17 and the disputes of the Liga de Basquete Feminino (LBF).

Through the National Public Communication Network (RNCP)which brings together more than 100 affiliated stations of TV Brazilfans from all over the country can watch the matches and follow their teams in the fight for the title.

Competition

With 16 clubs, the 2024 edition of Série A 1 brought together the elite of Brazilian women’s football, in 6 months of competition. The participating teams are América (MG), Atlético Mineiro (MG), Avaí-Kindermann (SC), Botafogo (RJ), Corinthians (SP), Cruzeiro (MG), Ferroviária (SP), Flamengo (RJ), Fluminense (RJ), Grêmio (RS), Internacional (RS), Palmeiras (SP), Real Brasília (DF), Red Bull Bragantino (SP), Santos (SP) and São Paulo (SP).

Live and on demand

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil through open channels, subscription TV and satellite dishes. Tune in: https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/comosintonizar.

Your favorite shows are on TV Brasil Playthrough the website http://tvbrasilplay.com.br or through an app on your smartphone. The app can be downloaded for free and is available for Android and iOS. You can also watch on WebTV: https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/webtv.

Service

Brazilian Women’s Championship Series A1 – São Paulo (SP) x Corinthians (SP) – Sunday, September 15th, 9 am, Brasilia time, on TV Brazil

TV Brazil on the internet and social networks

Website – https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/tvbrasil

Twitter – https://twitter.com/TVBrasil

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/tvbrasil

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/tvbrasil

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@tvbrasil

TV Brasil Play – http://tvbrasilplay.com.br