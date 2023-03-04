Exactly three weeks since the official disclosure, the administrative blocking of pirated TV boxes – known as “IPTV boxes” – has been implemented and, according to the president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Carlos Baigorri, is producing effective results.

The measure seeks to destabilize and make the experience of using these gearboxes unstable and unreliable. The impact has been so significant that individuals are even accessing the agency’s website to complain that illegal streaming is inaccessible, as if it were a legitimate service.

“The TV box is already being blocked and there are already users complaining to Anatel that their TV box has stopped working, so they are receiving rejection from the population”, said the president of the agency in a quick press conference at Mobile World Congress ( MWC) 2023. “He [o usuário] is calling us to complain about something we did on purpose,” he revealed.

Baigorri believes that the extraordinary occurrence of illegal users complaining about the lack of availability of services indicates a normalization of the use of these pirated boxes and, at the same time, a possible beginning of rejection of pirated IPTV by the population. Even with the vicious cycle of “cat and mouse”, in which illegal services are continually replaced, persistent unavailability may be causing users to rethink the use of these illegal technologies.

“Do you know what our expectation is? We are going to create the experience of using the TV box so bad that no one will want to buy it”, he argued.

According to the president of Anatel, the adoption of the measure will have the effect of making users aware that the use of these technologies is illegal and harmful to the quality of the experience. So far, there are no reports or surveys evaluating the results of the block in question, according to Baigorri. It is important to remember that Anatel’s main objective is to block the use of transmission boxes that have not been homologated by the agency.

Anti-piracy plan

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) created a Plan to Combat the Use of Clandestine Decoders, with the aim of curbing the use of unauthorized Box TVs. The plan involves several measures, including arresting pirated devices and blocking servers with internet operators. The agency seeks to curb the commercialization and use of transmission boxes that do not have the proper certificate of conformity, guaranteeing the safety of use of these devices.

Anatel’s initiative aims to combat electronic piracy and reinforce the regulation of data transmission technologies. With the adoption of the Plan to Combat the Use of Clandestine Decoders, the agency seeks to intensify inspection and inhibit the manufacture, sale and use of pirated Box TVs in the country.

Among the announced measures, the carrying out of operations to seize illegal devices, as well as the blocking of servers responsible for enabling access to illegal content on the Internet, stands out. In addition, Anatel reinforces the importance of regularizing and homologating telecommunications equipment, in order to guarantee the safety and quality of services provided to Brazilian consumers.