The success of Formula 1 on TV Bandeirantes already generates positive financial results for the broadcaster, which doubled its revenue and the number of advertisers for this year compared to 2021.

According to Ricardo Feltrin’s column in Uol, the market estimate is that the Band will move more than R$ 100 million this year only with car transmissions.

The commercial success of F1 is a result of the ratings obtained in 2021, especially in the last race of the last season, in which Max Verstappen became champion. The broadcast of the Abu Dhabi GP made the Sayad family’s broadcaster touch Globo’s “Esporte Espetacular”.

In addition to Formula 1, the hiring and the expectation of debut of Fausto Silva contributed to elevating Bandeirantes to a new commercial level: it is more expensive to advertise on Band today than it was last year.

