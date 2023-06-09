Program commanded by the presenter for 15 years will go off the air; schedule will be filled by project of ex-player Neto

O Third time, program of tv band commanded on Sundays by the journalist Milton Neves, 71 years old, will be terminated after 17 years on the air. The space in the programming, from the 6pm to 8pm, must be completed by another sports program, presented by the former player José Ferreira Neto, known as Neto or crack grandson56 years old.

Information about the end date and start of the new project was not disclosed. Milton has a contract with the broadcaster until December 31, 2023.

In interview to journalist Cosme Rímoli’s YouTube channel published in May 2023, Milton was asked about the future of your career.

“As long as they hire me, I won’t stop. But they will stop us. What does time not spoil? If it wasn’t like that, Pelé would still be playing today. […] I never planned anything. All the invitations I had and I was successful in all the programs I did. […] Tomorrow Bandeirantes says: ‘I don’t want you anymore’. What am I going to do?”declared the presenter.

WHO IS THE CRACK NETO

Former player José Ferreira Neto – Craque Neto– joined the station in 1999. tv band in 2001. He returned in 2004, left in 2005 and finally returned in 2007. Since his return, the presenter has 16 consecutive years with the company.

Main figure of the program The Ball Ownerswhich airs from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm from Monday to Friday on Bandthe new project by the Corinthians idol will have the regular participation of journalists and some former players.

FAUSTION: BAND HAS A MILLIONAIRE LOSS

The station’s biggest problem over the last 2 years was the decision to make an entertainment night program every day, from Monday to Friday, led by Fausto Silva. The attraction never took off in audience, it was very expensive and it made a loss. It is estimated at tens of millions of reais the Band’s loss with the Faustão program, which will no longer do the attraction on the station.

On May 18, 2023, the presenter announced his departure from the daily program Faustão in the Band. The attraction, which aired for the 1st time on January 17, 2022, had more than 700 hours of programming and 350 editions. In addition to damage, the Power360 found that there are internal complaints in the Band of delays in the payment of wages.

O Power360 contacted Rede Bandeirantes' advisory service at 8:30 pm via telephone and WhatsApp, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.