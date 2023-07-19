Excitement is in the air! This July 18 you have the opportunity to see live a new installment of ‘Survivor Mexico’the exciting survival program of Aztec TV. Get ready to immerse yourself in the adrenaline of this extreme competition, in which participants fight to survive in harsh conditions and overcome exciting challenges.

Are you ready to witness strategies, alliances and tests of resistance? Don’t miss out on a television experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where to see ‘Survivor Mexico’ TODAY, July 18?

‘Survivor Mexico’the number one reality show in Mexico, It can be enjoyed through the open signal of Azteca UNO (channel 101).

What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’?

Each program of ‘Survivor Mexico’ premieres Monday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).

What is ‘Survivor Mexico’ about?

‘Survivor Mexico’ It has established itself as one of the most challenging and popular programs on Mexican television. This reality show brings together a group of participants divided into two teams, which are placed in a rustic environment; in this case, a remote island.

The main objective of the contestants is to “survive” and compete hard for benefits and immunity that will allow them to continue in the competition, in addition to reaching a coveted cash prize at the end of the program.

