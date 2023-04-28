Mexico.- Several changes will be seen in the programming of Televisión Azteca starting next Monday, May 1, particularly in the news, since it has been modified to give a better information panorama to the public.

Televisión Azteca now faces a new content strategy and it has already been reflected, this with the intention of recovering an audience, it is reported in various news portals.

Adrián Ortega has been appointed as the new CEO of Televisión Azteca and the program ‘Venga la Alegría’ has been one of the first to face changes in content and conductors.

‘La Palabra Secreta’, one of the new programs on Azteca Uno about to premiere. Photo Capture Instagram

Among the novelties in the newscasts will be the participation of the spouses Roberto Ruiz and Christian Lara, who will work together for the second time on the premiere newscast ‘We You and Made with the Ruiz Lara’, for this Monday, May 1.

According to what was disclosed in the various informative spaces, as of May 1, the newscasts will look like this:

* ‘First Line’ with Nina Andrade and Daniela Obregón, 5:50 am

* ‘Hechos AM’ with Vaitiare Mateos, Otoniel Martínez and Leo Arriaga, 7:00 am.

* ‘We, You and Hechos con los Ruiz Lara’, with Roberto and Christian, 8:00 am

*’Meridian Facts’ with Alejandro Villalvazo and Lucy Bravo, 8 pm

Among the upcoming premieres on Azteca Uno and as part of the new programming, the program ‘La Palabra Secreta’ will be announced, which will be hosted by Lola Cortés.

Carlos Quirarte will be seen in the Shows

The journalist who is ready to embark on a new professional cycle at Televisión Azteca is Carlos Quirarte, who previously worked at Imagen Televisión and will now have the opportunity to be part of ‘We, You and Hechos con los Ruiz Lara’, with Roberto and Christian’.

Carlos, 39 years old and originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, previously appeared in the Azteca programs ‘Venga la Alegría, fin de semana’ and ‘Al Extremo’, where he demonstrated his professionalism and talent.