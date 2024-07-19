All the movies he filmed Pedro Infante We will see them broadcast on TV Aztecasince this television station obtained the rights to the films of the Sinaloa idol, it is made known in various media outlets.
The movies of Pedro Infante, ‘The idol of Guamuchil’ will be broadcast again, It is revealed by journalist Hugo Alexander Maldonado, this is part of the strategy of TV Azteca to attract an audience next Sunday, July 21, the day of the premiere of ‘La Academia’.
The film ‘The Three Garcias’ starringr Pedro Infante will be broadcast by TV Azteca At 11:45 a.m., the journalist also said. In the plot of this film directed by Ismael Rodríguez in 1947, which is a drama and romance, Sara García and Marga López also act.
According to information on the Internet, ‘The Three Garcias’, with Pedro Infanteoccupies the 83rd place on the list of the 100 best films of Mexican cinema, according to the opinion of 25 critics and film specialists in Mexico, published by Somos magazine in 1994.
Pedro Infante filmed around 60 movies and in his role as a singer, approximately 310 songs, thanks to his charm and talent he was able to become the most beloved singer in Mexico and he is still remembered through his legacy, so he never loses relevance.
Pedro Infante Cruz was a Mexican singer and actor originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa. His biography states that he was born on November 18, 1917 and died in Merida Yucatanon April 15, 1957, in a plane crash. He is considered a cultural icon of Mexican cinema.
