The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will deliver the golden Oscar statuettes this Sunday, April 25. Its 93rd edition will be broadcast LIVE and LIVE throughout Mexico on the screen of Aztec 7 (TV Azteca).

For the United States it will be the chain ABC who brings the images to American homes. Latin America will be able to enjoy this new gala on TNT and TNT Series.

FOLLOW THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE OSCAR AWARDS

Live: Oscar Awards 2021: live gala Tom Hanks arrived at the Oscars 2021 The actor will be one of the presenters of the Academy gala Start of the awards gala This Sunday, April 25, the 2021 Oscar Awards will be held

PRIOR NOTICE

All the particularities about the recognition of the greatest talents of cinema for this season we will tell you HERE.

When are the Oscars 2021?

In the midst of an atypical panorama for the world, the delivery of the Oscars 2021 will take place this Sunday, April 25 . A gala with strict biosecurity measures will take place from Dolby Theater, the Union Station Los Angeles, the British Film Institute in London and from Paris in a studio Channel +.

What time does the Oscars 2021 LIVE start?

The celebration of the Oscars 2021 in its 93rd edition will begin at 8:00 pm in the United States, 7:00 pm in Peru and 7:00 pm in Mexico. We share the schedules for the rest of the countries.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Paraguay and Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 9.00 p. m

Spain: 2.00 a. m on Monday 26.

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2021?

The TNT signal, TNT Series (Latin America), ABC (United States) and Aztec TV (Mexico) will be responsible for the show to reach the largest number of countries in the world. From Peru you can see TNT on the following channels.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

Where to see the Oscars 2021 awards LIVE ONLINE FREE?

To not miss the LIVE, ONLINE and FREE transmission of the Oscars 2021 from your cell phone, you just have to enter the TNT portal and download the TNT GO application (TNT in the Google Play Store for Android, TNT in the Apple App Store to iOS)

Likewise, minute by minute you will be able to see it directly on the screens of TNT, ABC and TV Azteca, tuning in to the channel according to the country in which you are.

How to see the Red Carpet of the Oscars 2021?

Officially the ceremony will be broadcast on TNT, TNT Series, ABC and TV Azteca. If you are in Peru, you can find TNT in DirecTV (Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)), Movistar TV (Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)), Clear tv (Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)) and Star Globalcom (Channel 21).

How to watch TV Azteca LIVE?

To watch TV Azteca LIVE you must tune in to Azteca channel 7, which is the most popular broadcast television with the largest audience in Mexico. You can also enter your online mobile app store like App Store and Google Play so you can enjoy Azteca 7 ONLINE from your cell phone or tablet.

How to watch the Oscars 2021 on AZTECA 7?

The biggest film festival of the year arrives this Sunday, April 25, with the 2021 Oscar Awards. For the Mexican public, the transmission will be on the Azteca 7 (TV Azteca) screen. It is also found on the following channels.

Disk: 107 (SD) and 607 (HD)

Sky: 107 (SD) and 1107 (HD)

Megacable: 107 (SD) and 1207 (HD)

Izzi: 107 (SD) and 807 (DH).

How to download Azteca 7?

From your mobile or tablet just enter the App Store (Apple for iOS) and Google Play (Android). Once inside, select the Azteca App and download. So you can enjoy all the incidents of the Oscars 2021.

What channel is Azteca 7 in Mexico?

AZTECA 7 IZZI: Channel 7 (SD) Channel 107 (SD) Channel 807 (HD) TOTALPLAY: Channel 7 (HD) Channel 107 (HD) South Cable: Channel 31 Megacable: Channel 107 (SD) Channel 1107 (HD) Disk: 107 (SD) and 607 (HD) Sky: 107 (SD) and 1107 (HD)

Where will the Oscars 2021 be held?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new edition of the 2021 Oscar Awards will be in four places. The Academy will recognize the best of the film industry from the Dolby Theater and the Union Station of the Angels. Also, deliveries of the statuettes will be made from London in the British Film Institute and in Paris in a study by Channel + for those unable to travel to the US due to restrictions.