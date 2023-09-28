Home page World

A well-known TV crocodile expert (back in the picture) has confessed in court to having abused, tortured or killed puppies in 42 cases. © RICHARD GRANDE / AFP

A zoologist has to stand trial for serious animal cruelty. The TV expert also shared his actions online.

Darwin – A well-known Australian zoologist and crocodile expert has pleaded guilty to a series of animal cruelty charges against puppies. The allegations include abuse, killing and torture. On Monday, the man, who also worked as a researcher at Charles Darwin University, confessed to his crimes before the Supreme Court of Australia’s Northern Territory.

Zoologist in court for abusing puppies – judge asks spectators to leave the room

The zoologist committed his first crime of this kind seven years ago. Until his arrest in April 2022, he confessed to having tortured, killed or abused more than 42 dogs, of which at least 39 died. He also admitted four counts of accessing and distributing video footage of child abuse.

The acts are so gruesome that the judge asked spectators and security personnel to leave the room if they did not want to see the evidence. How The Guardian reported, the judge stated: “These facts contain material which can only be described as grotesque and perverse atrocities which are confronting and disturbing and which, in my judgment, have the potential to cause nervous shock.” The case is reminiscent of a man who abused his family’s dog and then found a vile excuse for it.

The perpetrator in the current case, who has appeared several times on Australian television, had a “sadistic sexual interest in animals and especially dogs,” said the judge. Accordingly, he also filmed his actions and published them on the Internet under a pseudonym. A recipient sent a video to the police, who arrested the man shortly afterwards. The verdict is due to be handed down at the Supreme Court on December 13th.

