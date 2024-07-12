Anyone who had almost said goodbye to linear television, who mostly watches the “Tagesschau” as a digital recording and otherwise uses streaming services and media libraries, was confronted with a phenomenon during the European Football Championship that they had almost forgotten: television advertising that they had to endure. Small spots with absurd content, exaggerated voices and bright colors. They were unavoidable between the European Championship games, but after more than three weeks it is clear that advertising with a football background in particular obeys a new typology.