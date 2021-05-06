Dubai (Union)

Portuguese player Touzi won the “Star of the Week” award in the “24th round” of the Arab Gulf League, in the referendum of the “Sport for All” network, after he led the “General” to return to the “Gold Square” by beating Al Dhafra 3-2, scoring Of them, two goals were awarded, after winning the first place with 30% of the total votes of the 516 participants who follow the network, in addition to the votes of 20 sports and media experts.

The result of the referendum in the best goalkeeper category resulted in a big surprise, with Hasan Hamza, Al-Ahly youth goalkeeper “Al-Badil” winning the title, after he defended the “Knights” den for the second consecutive match, where he led his team to a historic victory over Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia with a double at the end of the group stage of the Champions League. Asia.

Engineer Mahdi Ali gave the goalkeeper confidence in the important Bani Yas meeting, in the “24th round” of “Dorina”, in order to reward Hamza with his brilliance and keep his windows clean for the second time, and get a distinguished mark 16 out of 20 votes from critics and coaches in the “Sport for All Oil” poll », By a total of 39.9%, surpassing Zayed Ahmed“ Al Dhafra ”by 30.2%.

Ahmed Salem, who moderated the Bani Yas and Shabab Al-Ahly match, won the “Best Referee” award with 55%, followed by Mohammed Abdullah, who moderated the Al Wasl and Khorfakkan meeting with 27%, and Hassan Al Mahri, an international first assistant who participated in leading the Sharjah and Hatta meeting with 18%.