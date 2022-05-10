After the first leg matches on Sunday, May 8, 2022, the rounds of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil began, which would define the first two semifinalists of the tournament after the matches on Thursday, May 5.
The first of the two Sunday matches and the one that still had a lot at stake was the match between América and Las Tuzas that closed the tie at the Azteca Stadium after Tuzas won the first chapter in the Bella Airosa after beating the Azulcremas 2-1.
América came to this game with a very sensitive loss, which was Scarlett Camberos, who ended up being suspended by the Disciplinary Commission after the hair pull she caused in the first leg. Therefore, the azulcremas had a disadvantage when it came to closing the key.
During the 180 minutes, Pachuca showed a totally different face from the one we saw in the last stretch of the tournament, as it complicated America a lot and they hit first to put the 1-0 on the scoreboard and 3-1 on aggregate at minute 10. through a great play by Charlyn Corral that Janelly Farías ended up scoring with her own goal.
The score prevailed until the second half when Tuzas reaffirmed their superiority once again thanks to Charlyn Corral who scored her first goal at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula as a Pachuca player and thus widened the difference in the aggregate to 2 goals, the same as América. managed to discount minutes later through Daniela Espinosa who gave the azulcremas one last breath but ended up being insufficient.
In this way, Tuzas repeated the dose to America on their court and advanced to the semifinals, leaving on the way what was considered by many to be a firm candidate for the title. In addition, after the meeting, Claudia Carrión, sports director of America, announced the departure of English coach Craig Harrington after the results obtained. So without a doubt it has been a difficult Sunday for Coapa.
#Tuzas #blow #authority #eliminates #America #Azteca #Stadium
