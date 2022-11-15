The Polynesian state of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean is going to recreate itself online to maintain sovereignty in case of ocean flooding. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Simon Coffee, on November 15 in a video address to the participants of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP-27) in Egypt.

“As our landmass disappears, we have no choice but to become a virtual country. Our land, our ocean, our culture is the most valuable wealth of our people, and in order to protect it from damage <...> we will move it to the cloud,” the minister said.

He acknowledged that the islands of Tuvalu will not survive the rise in sea levels and the current task is to show posterity what their homeland used to be.

Coffee said that work on creating a virtual version of the state has been going on for a year. Thus, the country wants to be sure that after the loss of land, it will not lose its statehood and maritime borders.

The Minister also called on other countries to counteract climate change, otherwise “the whole world will join the online existence” along with Tuvalu.

Last May, Environment Minister Aminat Shauna said the Maldives could disappear by 2100 if the world does not fight climate change.