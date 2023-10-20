Tuusula | Even though construction is in a slump, Tuusula is putting a hundred plots on sale: “An ambitious goal”

Although construction is in a slump, Tuusula offers a total of one hundred plots for sale or rent. The mayor of Tuusula still believes that there is a demand for plots.

The mayor of Tuusula Kalle Ikkelä (kok) still believes that the plots will be sold.

“Inflation is falling and interest rates are falling. There could be a glimmer of light in the economy next year, and this would bring certainty to the economy”, Ikkäla justifies his view.

The plots for sale or rent in Tuusula are located in Häriskive in Etelä-Tuusula and in Peltokaare in Pohjois-Tuusula. The plot search starts at the beginning of November.

The mayor does not dare to make an assessment, because all the lots that come into the application have been sold or rented. However, he reminds that land sales have been made in Tuusula even after the summer.

“The municipal engineering of the Härskivi and Peltokaari area has been completed. That’s why we decided to put the plots up for sale or rent now. We didn’t want to postpone the search for land, even though construction is in a slump,” says Ikkäla.

Consulting office MDI’s demographic development expert Rasmus Aro says Tuusula is one of the biggest growth centers.

According to him, Tuusula, especially southern Tuusula, has grown rapidly. The population of Tuusula was 40,383 at the beginning of this year, while at the beginning of 2021 it was 38,788.

Despite this, Aro wonders whether all the plots can be sold or rented.

“Tuusula has set an ambitious goal when putting up a hundred plots of land for sale. The goal is ambitious in the current market situation, when construction is in a slump,” says Aro.

“It will be interesting to see if all the plots can be sold.”

According to Aro, the demand for plots in Tuusula can be eased by the fact that construction may pick up in Tuusula and other municipalities before the capital region.

According to him, when construction becomes more active, an individual builder may be attracted to build in the surrounding municipality rather than in the capital region.

“Construction costs as a whole have increased. However, it is possible to build in Kehyskunta cheaper than in the capital region, when the plots are also cheaper. The big question is whether the construction will start up next year.”

Tuusula mainly sells plots, but renting plots is also possible.

54 of the lots are located in Häriskivei in Etelä-Tuusula. The area of ​​the plots is 567−1,115 square meters. Depending on the area, the sales prices of the plots are 60,350-118,575 euros and the annual rents are 3,018-5,929 euros.

On the other hand, 46 plots of land will be up for grabs in Peltokaari Pohjois-Tuusula. The plots have an area of ​​712−1,114 square meters. The selling prices of the plots are, depending on the area, 31,950-50,175 euros and the annual rents are 1,598-2,509 euros.

